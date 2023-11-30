Approximately 150 animals killed in Barron County barn fire

Approximately 150 animals died in a barn fire Wednesday morning in rural Barron County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Rice Lake Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the barn fire around 4:12 a.m. on the 2700 block of 23rd Avenue in the Township of Oak Grove. When they arrived, they found the two-story barn fully engulfed in fire with the roof completely collapsed.

It is estimated that the fire did $225,000 worth of damage, authorities said. A horse, cow, approximately 150 goats and some chickens died in the fire.

Two horses and three hogs escaped the fire, according to fire officials.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

Twenty-one firefighters, two engines, one water tender, one command unit, two utility vehicles and one medical unit responded to the scene.