Applications open for parklets, streets cafés in Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis says that applications are now open for the 2024 season of outdoor parklets and street cafés.

The spaces can be utilized by a variety of entities, including neighborhood organizations, street-level businesses, nonprofits, community organizations, and Special Service Districts.

The deadline to apply to a city-owned parklet is April 1, but all other applications are on a rolling basis.

There are three types of street spaces available by application:

City-owned parklets: these parklets already include structures, chairs, tables, patio umbrellas, and public parklet signage. Hosts would maintain the space including watering plants and keeping it clean of trash. There are three of these parklets available and hosts are selected through a competitive application process.

Community parklets: empty public parklets that the host can design and fill as they wish.

Streets Cafés: additional outdoor seating for street-level businesses to serve their customers. Businesses must apply for a street café license.

More information about parklets and street cafés is available on the City of Minneapolis website.