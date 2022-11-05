Appleton, Minn. man dies from injuries suffered in Oct. 18 crash

An Appleton, Minn. man died in the hospital Friday night from injuries suffered in a crash on Oct. 18 in Renville County.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man as 70-year-old Harry Edward McCroy.

Harry McCroy and a passenger, 65-year-old Georgia McCroy, were traveling southbound on Highway 4 when their Ford EcoSport collided with a Peterbilt semi traveling west on Highway 19.

Georgia McCroy was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the 48-year-old Lafayette man driving the semi was not hurt.

Neither the crash report nor the autopsy provided more information about the cause of the crash; however, no additional details are expected to be released at this time.