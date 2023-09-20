Apple Valley police pull school resource officers out of district

Apple Valley police will no longer have school resource officers in the city’s schools, according to a message to parents of students in the district from Superintendent Mary Kreger.

The message sent Monday cites concerns about “liability with a new state law that has caused similar situations in cities all across the state.”

The superintendent said police assured school officials that officers will continue to provide a visible presence near the schools and parking lots during the school day as well as before and after classes.

She added that the district looks forward to the situation being resolved and having SROs back inside their schools.

