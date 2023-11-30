Apparent shooting victim hospitalized after showing up at St. Paul police station

A man who was apparently shot early Thursday morning in St. Paul was hospitalized after approaching officers at a police station.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says a man came up to officers near the department’s station on the corner of Payne Avenue and Minnehaha Avenue East at around 2:20 a.m., saying he’d been shot. When officers looked at the man, they found an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers called for medics and the man was then taken to a hospital for treatment. Ernster says the man is expected to survive.

The man told officers he was shot nearby, on the 800 block of Payne Avenue. However, as of Thursday morning, Ernster said the department was still trying to figure out exactly what happened and where it happened.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.