Brooklyn Park man arrested following overnight chase, crash

Authorities say one man is in custody following an overnight police chase that resulted in a crash in New Brighton.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies heard a wrong-way vehicle was headed east on Highway 10 near the intersection with Highway 65, and officers from the Coon Rapids Police Department were chasing the driver.

The deputy, who was in the area of Highway 96 and I-35W, prepared Stop Sticks as the suspect approached southbound I-35W.

Two of the tires were deflated, and the driver eventually got off the highway by exiting onto County Road D. However, the driver lost control and went into an embankment around 1:30 a.m. He then got out of the vehicle and started running away but was arrested by deputies.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Jack Allen Rother of Brooklyn Park.

A vehicle is seen in a ditch near I-35W and County Road D in New Brighton, next to a large police presence, on March 31, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

Authorities add deputies found an open can of beer in the vehicle.

Formal charges are pending.