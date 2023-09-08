Another defendant in Feeding Our Future case pleads guilty

Another defendant in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case has entered a guilty plea to fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Sahra Mohamed Nur, 62, ran S&S Catering in south Minneapolis. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Nur falsely claimed to have served over 1 million meals to children in need through the company.

On Thursday, Nur entered a guilty plea in the case to charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

A total of 14 people have now pleaded guilty to various charges related to the non-profit Feeding Our Future.