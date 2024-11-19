Anonymous donor triple matching gifts made to AHS during National Animal Shelter Week

National Animal Shelter Week

In honor of National Animal Shelter Week, the Animal Humane Society is highlighting pet adoption and fostering — as well as their need of donations.

Last year, the Humane Society placed more than 11,000 pets, with some finding new homes and others being returned to their rightful owners after becoming lost.

The Animal Humane Society says thanks to a match from an anonymous donor, donations gifted to them will be tripled, up to $50,000. CLICK HERE to donate during the matching period, which runs through Nov. 24.

On Tuesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS went to Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley to find some animals you can bring home. CLICK HERE to learn more about the adoption process and CLICK HERE for a list of adoptable animals.