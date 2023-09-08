Anoka-Hennepin educators come together for back-to-school video based on “Miracle”

The new superintendent and the principals for the Anoka-Hennepin School District came together recently to make a video focused on their purpose as educators.

The Power of Purpose starred Superintendent Cory McIntyre as U.S. Men’s Hockey Coach Herb Brooks from the movie “Miracle” as he pushed the principals, who were playing team members, to identify their “why” for choosing education.

Maddie Rooney, Andover High School Alumni and gold medalist for Team USA, made a special appearance in the video as the game-saving goalie.

One principal said their “why” was to help students develop curiosity, while another said theirs was to help students recognize and develop their strengths.

You can watch the full video in the player above.