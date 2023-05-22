Anoka County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Your help is needed in finding a missing Andover girl who was last seen Sunday morning.

According to Andover police, 13-year-old Aryanna Lee Schulz left her home at around 6 a.m. on May 21, and may now be somewhere in St. Paul.

She is described by police as being 5-foot-3, weighing about 112 pounds with braided hair that goes to her waist.

If you know where Schulz may be, you’re asked to call 911, or dispatch at 763-427-1212.

Police didn’t provide any other details regarding Schulz’s disappearance.