Anoka County sheriff asks public to help ID assailants, bystanders in juvenile’s assault

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in and present for an assault in Andover on Friday, May 26.

The assault occurred at Terrace Park at around 8:18 p.m., police say.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the incident, which shows a group assaulting a juvenile, allegedly for making fun of their sibling. The department says an adult nearby was able to intervene and stop the assault.

The juvenile was brought to the hospital and has since been released.

Please visit the following link for a news release asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals involved in an assault on a juvenile this past Friday in Andover. https://t.co/DLhMGCKNlD pic.twitter.com/GhQiMkpDwg — Anoka County Sheriff's Office (@AnokaCoSheriff) June 1, 2023

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Nick Johnson at 763-324-5177 or nicholas.johnson@co.anoka.mn.us.