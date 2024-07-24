Anoka County Fair underway

The Anoka County Fair is underway at the fairgrounds in Anoka. The annual event started Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

The fair includes many daily attractions including carnival rides, food vendors, craft vendors, a saw mill, pig races and milking demonstrations.

The Grandstand entertainment includes bull riding on Wednesday, a tractor pull on Thursday and Friday, Country singer Sammy Kershaw on Saturday and a demolition derby on Sunday.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids aged 6-12, and free for children aged 5 and under.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. On the final day of the fair, Sunday, it is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.