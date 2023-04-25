Anoka County Fair adds Monster Trucks to Grandstand lineup

The Anoka County Fair will have a new Grandstand act this summer.

Tuesday, fair officials revealed the new act coming to the 2023 event.

Monster Trucks Live will tear up the Grandstand on July 29, according to the fair.

“We are excited to bring a new event to the Mauer Auto Group Grandstand at The 2023 Anoka County Fair. I am hoping this event will excite everyone, at an affordable price with quality entertainment,” Fair Board President Michael Ahlers said.

Fair admission prices are $15 for adults or $10 for kids, and all Grandstand shows are free with admission to the fair.

The Anoka County Fair is scheduled to run from July 25-30 this year.