Anoka County cold case unit seeking information on the anniversary of 1993 murder

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the anniversary of Dennis Wayne Stokes’ murder.

Stokes, 46, was fatally shot in the head on Oct. 30, 2024 in Columbus.

His body was found during a welfare check after he didn’t show up to go hunting. Authorities say his hunting gear was found near the front door and the door was ajar.

If you have information, you can send it to ACSOColdCases@anokacountymn.gov.

Earlier this month, the Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Homicide Unit launched a webpage to highlight unsolved murders. You can find information on the unsolved murders in the county here.