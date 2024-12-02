Anoka County authorities seeking information on anniversary of 1987 cold case

Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help as they look into a cold case homicide.

Armongene Mason, 40, was found dead on the side of County Road 23 in Columbus on Dec. 2, 1987. She had been stabbed.

Mason’s body was found nude with marks on her wrists and ankles, showing she had been tied up, authorities said.

Though there were several people of interest, nobody has been charged.

If you have information on Mason’s murder, you can contact authorities at ACSOColdCases@anokacountymn.gov.