Anoka County authorities asking for public’s help in finding missing teen

Anoka County officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the last known contact with Ashya Rose Robertson, 17, was on Sept. 27 in south Minneapolis at a homeless encampment.

Robertson is 5 feet, 5 inches with brown/black hair and hazel-colored eyes.

If you have any information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-324-5000.