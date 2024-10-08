Anoka County authorities asking for public’s help in finding missing teen

Cory Knudsen KSTP
Ashya Rose Robertson (Courtesy of Minnesota BCA)

Anoka County officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the last known contact with Ashya Rose Robertson, 17, was on Sept. 27 in south Minneapolis at a homeless encampment.

Robertson is 5 feet, 5 inches with brown/black hair and hazel-colored eyes.

If you have any information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-324-5000.