Annual Miracle Treat Day happening July 27 to benefit Gillette Children’s

July 27 is Dairy Queen’s 39th annual Miracle Treat Day when at least $1 from every Blizzard Treat sold will be donated to local children’s hospitals that are part of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

In Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, that $1 will go to Gillette Children’s, which has a St. Paul campus and clinics throughout Minnesota. The healthcare organization was founded in 1897 and helps care for children with complex medical challenges.

Some Gillette Children’s patients will get to enjoy their own Blizzard Treat today when Dairy Queen representatives stop by to hand them out.

Miracle Treat Day runs during participating DQ’s normal hours of operation. You can find the DQ location(s) participating near you HERE.

Dairy Queen is a Minneapolis-based fast-food and soft serve and frozen treat chain with more than 7,000 locations in the United States and Canada.