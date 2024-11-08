Annual Holiday Train rolling into Minnesota and Wisconsin in December

By KSTP
(Credit: CPKC Holiday Train)

The yearly CPKC holiday train and holiday express will start rolling on the tracks to spread holiday cheer Nov. 22 as it makes it’s way across parts of the United States through Dec. 17

The holiday train starts in Maine. It will be in Wisconsin from December 7-9 stopping, in order, in Sturtevant, Caledonia, Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowac, Watertown, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomas, and Sparta.

From Sparta, the train rolls in Minnesota, stopping in 20 cities over the course of seven days. The train ends with a few stops in North Dakota.

The holiday trains are scheduled to stop at all locations for 30 minutes.

Minnesota Holiday Train Stops:

DateTimeCityLocation
Dec. 102:15-2:45 p.m.La Crescent215 S. Chestnut St.
Dec. 103:45-4:15 p.m.Winona65 E. Mark St.
Dec. 105:45-6:15 p.m.WabashaBruegger Park
Dec. 10Hastings500 E. Second St.
Dec. 11Cottage Grove7065 W. Point Douglas Rd.
Dec. 11St. PaulUnion Depot
Dec. 12Golden ValleyGolden Hills Drive
Dec. 12St. Louis ParkLake St. & Library Ln.
Dec. 12Minneapolis37 Ave. & Stinson Blvd.
Dec. 14LorettoRoad 19
Dec. 14Buffalo5 Street Northeast
Dec. 14AnnadaleDowntown Park
Dec. 14KimballWillow Creek Park
Dec. 15Glenwood20 15th St. Northeast
Dec. 15Alexandria8 Ave. & Nokomis
Dec. 15Detriot LakesHolmes Community Ctr
Dec. 15MahnomenUS 59 & E. Washington Ave.
Dec. 15PlummerCentral Ave.
Dec. 15Thief River Falls405 3rd St. East
Dec. 16Elbow LakeUS State Highway 59