Annual Holiday Train rolling into Minnesota and Wisconsin in December

The yearly CPKC holiday train and holiday express will start rolling on the tracks to spread holiday cheer Nov. 22 as it makes it’s way across parts of the United States through Dec. 17

The holiday train starts in Maine. It will be in Wisconsin from December 7-9 stopping, in order, in Sturtevant, Caledonia, Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowac, Watertown, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomas, and Sparta.

From Sparta, the train rolls in Minnesota, stopping in 20 cities over the course of seven days. The train ends with a few stops in North Dakota.

The holiday trains are scheduled to stop at all locations for 30 minutes.

Minnesota Holiday Train Stops:

Date Time City Location Dec. 10 2:15-2:45 p.m. La Crescent 215 S. Chestnut St. Dec. 10 3:45-4:15 p.m. Winona 65 E. Mark St. Dec. 10 5:45-6:15 p.m. Wabasha Bruegger Park Dec. 10 Hastings 500 E. Second St. Dec. 11 Cottage Grove 7065 W. Point Douglas Rd. Dec. 11 St. Paul Union Depot Dec. 12 Golden Valley Golden Hills Drive Dec. 12 St. Louis Park Lake St. & Library Ln. Dec. 12 Minneapolis 37 Ave. & Stinson Blvd. Dec. 14 Loretto Road 19 Dec. 14 Buffalo 5 Street Northeast Dec. 14 Annadale Downtown Park Dec. 14 Kimball Willow Creek Park Dec. 15 Glenwood 20 15th St. Northeast Dec. 15 Alexandria 8 Ave. & Nokomis Dec. 15 Detriot Lakes Holmes Community Ctr Dec. 15 Mahnomen US 59 & E. Washington Ave. Dec. 15 Plummer Central Ave. Dec. 15 Thief River Falls 405 3rd St. East Dec. 16 Elbow Lake US State Highway 59