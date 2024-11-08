Annual Holiday Train rolling into Minnesota and Wisconsin in December
The yearly CPKC holiday train and holiday express will start rolling on the tracks to spread holiday cheer Nov. 22 as it makes it’s way across parts of the United States through Dec. 17
The holiday train starts in Maine. It will be in Wisconsin from December 7-9 stopping, in order, in Sturtevant, Caledonia, Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowac, Watertown, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomas, and Sparta.
From Sparta, the train rolls in Minnesota, stopping in 20 cities over the course of seven days. The train ends with a few stops in North Dakota.
The holiday trains are scheduled to stop at all locations for 30 minutes.
Minnesota Holiday Train Stops:
|Date
|Time
|City
|Location
|Dec. 10
|2:15-2:45 p.m.
|La Crescent
|215 S. Chestnut St.
|Dec. 10
|3:45-4:15 p.m.
|Winona
|65 E. Mark St.
|Dec. 10
|5:45-6:15 p.m.
|Wabasha
|Bruegger Park
|Dec. 10
|Hastings
|500 E. Second St.
|Dec. 11
|Cottage Grove
|7065 W. Point Douglas Rd.
|Dec. 11
|St. Paul
|Union Depot
|Dec. 12
|Golden Valley
|Golden Hills Drive
|Dec. 12
|St. Louis Park
|Lake St. & Library Ln.
|Dec. 12
|Minneapolis
|37 Ave. & Stinson Blvd.
|Dec. 14
|Loretto
|Road 19
|Dec. 14
|Buffalo
|5 Street Northeast
|Dec. 14
|Annadale
|Downtown Park
|Dec. 14
|Kimball
|Willow Creek Park
|Dec. 15
|Glenwood
|20 15th St. Northeast
|Dec. 15
|Alexandria
|8 Ave. & Nokomis
|Dec. 15
|Detriot Lakes
|Holmes Community Ctr
|Dec. 15
|Mahnomen
|US 59 & E. Washington Ave.
|Dec. 15
|Plummer
|Central Ave.
|Dec. 15
|Thief River Falls
|405 3rd St. East
|Dec. 16
|Elbow Lake
|US State Highway 59