An Annandale woman died Friday afternoon after a crash in Corinna Township.

The 66-year-old was driving a Buick Lucerne eastbound on Highway 55 in Wright County when her car left the road near mile marker 143 and hit a tree at around 12:15 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time.

The State Patrol hasn’t yet publicly identified her.