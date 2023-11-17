Annandale man seriously injured in Friday morning crash

A man in his 50s was seriously injured in a crash in Wright County on Friday morning.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Ford Explorer was heading eastbound on Highway 55 just after 6:30 a.m. when it rear-ended a Straight Truck that was trying to turn left onto 63rd Street Northwest.

The Annandale man driving the Escape was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the report added. An Air Care helicopter was listed as a responding agency, although it is unclear if the injured man was brought to the hospital via helicopter.

Both occupants of the two vehicles were wearing their seat belts, the report said.