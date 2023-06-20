Annandale man dies after motorcycle collides with car

A man has died after the motorcycle he was on collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Waite Park.

According to Waite Park Police Chief Anthony Reznicek, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Second Avenue South and Second Street.

Witnesses told officers that a Honda Civic, which was driven by an 81-year-old, was leaving a parking lot and turning north onto Second Avenue from the west side of the road. That’s when a motorcycle that was southbound on Second Avenue collided with the Civic.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 30-year-old Brett Iees, from Annandale, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. However, he later died.

Police say the driver of the Civic wasn’t hurt.

While the investigation remains active, Reznicek says speed may have played a role in the crash.