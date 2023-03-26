Amazon driver arrested after altercation with man he was delivering a package to

A 26-year-old Amazon delivery driver was arrested Saturday after allegedly punching a customer, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on Randolph Avenue on a report of an assault around 1 p.m., where they found a 51-year-old man with facial injuries.

According to SPPD, the Amazon driver delivered a package to the man’s home. The man was upset about a missing package and there was an altercation between the two.

The delivery driver punched the man in the face and then tried to leave in his vehicle, but the man tried to stop him by jumping on the hood of the vehicle, police said. The driver pulled out anyway and the man fell off the hood a short distance later. He was not run over, according to SPPD.

The man was brought to Regions Hospital by medics, where it was determined that he has a possible skull fracture and facial injuries, according to police.

Officers arrested the delivery driver at the Eagan Amazon distribution center with help from Eagan Police. He is expected to be booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The altercation and the circumstances leading up to it remain under investigation, police said.