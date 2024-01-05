Alpine snowboarding event being held Friday at Afton Alps

Anyone wanting to enjoy some fresh air and powder can watch those looking to qualify for snowboarding events at the World Cup, as well as the 2026 Olympics, at Afton Alps on Friday.

Friday will be the second day of the Afton Alps Race to the Cup event, one of the three stops in the 2024 Race to the Cup Series.

The entire series will include premier snowboard races such as the parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom, with Afton Alps hosting two parallel slalom events. The parallel slalom consists of two snowboarders who go down the hill at the same time.

Four Minnesotans are expected to compete head-to-head for cash prizes and more. There will also be a race for teens ages 13-17.

Friday’s schedule includes:

10:30 a.m. – Parallel Slalom Nor Am Qualifier

12 p.m. – Parallel Slalom NorAm Finals

2:30 p.m. – Parallel Slalom FIS Qualifiers

3:30 p.m. – Parallel Slalom FIS Finals

Other stops in the series include Holiday Valley in New York and Steamboat Ski Area in Colorado.