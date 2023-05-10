Allina, unionized workers reach tentative deal to avoid strike

Hundreds of health care workers have canceled their planned strike after reaching a tentative deal Wednesday with Allina Health.

Statements from Allina Health and SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa confirmed the tentative deal, which will now be voted on by the union members. Since it hasn’t yet been ratified, details of the agreement aren’t being released.

With the announcement, the union also called off its seven-day strike that was set to start this coming Monday.

The contract covers employees ranging from physical and occupational therapists to lab technicians and assistants at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy and Unity Hospitals and Allina Central Lab.

The union says the final bargaining session lasted more than 19 hours.

“I’m incredibly proud of these teams for how hard they fought and for winning strong first contracts,” Jamie Gulley, the president of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, said. “These workers have been on the front lines of keeping our families safe and healthy and many have been fighting for over a year to get to this point. These groups showed how committed they were to making sure healthcare workers are respected, protected and paid by overwhelmingly authorizing a ULP strike last week, and their solidarity resulted in the tentative agreements reached overnight.”

Allina Health had the following comment:

“Allina Health reached a tentative agreement early this morning with SEIU bargaining groups representing senior mental health coordinators, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech language pathologists and lab employees at Central Laboratory, Abbott Northwestern and Mercy hospitals. The settlement, which the union is recommending, is now subject to ratification by union membership. SEIU has rescinded all strike notices.

“Allina Health is pleased with the settlement that values the priorities of both parties and is fair and equitable to our employees, patients and our communities.”

The ratification vote is expected to take place next week.