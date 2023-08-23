Allina says it’s updating policy that denied care to patients with medical debt

After reports earlier this summer shed light on a controversial policy that denied non-emergency care to patients who owed medical debt, Allina Health says it’s updating its practices.

Wednesday afternoon, Allina released a statement saying it “extensively reviewed” the policy and “determined there are opportunities to engage our clinical teams and technology differently to provide financial assistance resources for patients who need this support.”

As a result, the company said, “We will formally transition away from our policy that interrupted the scheduling of non-emergency, outpatient clinic care.”

The company had paused the policy since June 9 after it led to criticism.

In the past week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office is investigating Allina’s practices, citing the reports about the company’s policy.

Ellison’s office is holding the first of its two listening sessions for the public to weigh in on medical billing practices — involving Allina or any other company — Wednesday night.

The state’s top prosecutor said Allina’s announcement Wednesday doesn’t affect his office’s investigation.

“I’m glad Allina is committed to moving away from this policy and I look forward to the public conversation about it tonight. This announcement does not change our desire to hear from the public on this issue, and it does not change the scope of our investigation, which focuses both on Allina’s past conduct and future practices,” Ellison said in a statement.

The attorney general previously said Allina is prohibited from oppressive billing practices because of its participation in the state’s Hospital Agreement, which includes all 128 hospitals in the state and has been in place since 2005.

“We are grateful to our compassionate team members who work tirelessly to remove barriers to care by assisting patients with financial counseling and programs. We remain proud of our nationally recognized efforts to support patients and communities in proactively addressing key social factors that impact health and look forward to building on our work to support patients,” Allina’s statement adds.