Allina Health to close Community Reintegration Program for brain injuries

Citing financial difficulties, Allina Health has announced that it has decided to close its Community Reintegration Program.

According to its website, the program helps those who have suffered brain injuries maximize their abilities and independence.

The clients will be able to access similar services through the Allina Health Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Allina Health said.

Allina Health also said it would help staff members find opportunities elsewhere in the company.

The full statement can be found below: