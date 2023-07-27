Allina Health to close Community Reintegration Program for brain injuries
Citing financial difficulties, Allina Health has announced that it has decided to close its Community Reintegration Program.
According to its website, the program helps those who have suffered brain injuries maximize their abilities and independence.
The clients will be able to access similar services through the Allina Health Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Allina Health said.
Allina Health also said it would help staff members find opportunities elsewhere in the company.
The full statement can be found below:
As part of our efforts to address our current financial challenges, Allina Health has made the difficult decision to close the Community Reintegration Program.
We understand this may be difficult for those in the program, and we will provide 1-on-1 coordination to help the eight program clients access similar outpatient services through Allina Health Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute and in the community.
Allina Health Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute appreciates the opportunity to have served about 40 clients a year through this program and will continue to provide services to the more than 116,000 clients that come to Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute for care each year.
Allina Health will work with the five impacted clinical staff members to find opportunities within the Allina Health system.Allina Health