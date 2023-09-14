Allina Health crews to break ground on Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Thursday
Crews are expected to break ground for the Abbott Northwestern Hospital revitalization project in Minneapolis on Thursday.
The project, which officials say is expected to generate 280,000 “self-performing work hours” and numerous jobs, was made possible by a donation from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and other donors, according to Allina Health.
Lisa Shannon, Allina Health President and CEO will join David Joos, Abbott Northwestern Hospital President; Louise Matson, White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Executive Director, Division of Indian Work; Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey; Richard M. “Dick” Schulze, founder of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation; and others at Abbott Northwestern Hospital for the groundbreaking ceremony.
