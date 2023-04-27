Allina health care workers authorize strike

More than 500 Allina Health employees could soon go on the picket line after union members approved a strike on Wednesday.

According to union spokesman Josh Keller, over 95% of the SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa members who voted supported the unfair labor practices strike authorization. The union would have to file a 10-day strike notice before members go on strike.

Health care workers across several departments at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy and Unity Hospitals and Allina Central Lab are pushing for a new contract.

“Throughout the pandemic, management purposely suspended our wage increases, 401k matching, and reduced our PTO carry over rates,” Allina occupational therapist Jeanie Garcia said in a statement. “When the therapists at Abbott voted to file for a union, Allina withheld wage increases. We are ready to strike if needed to win benefits that are equitable, fair and respectful of the work we do for our patients.”

In a statement, Allina said it’s “disappointed” by the strike authorization and that it’s “not unusual” for negotiations to take longer than a year for new union contracts.

“We firmly believe a work stoppage would not benefit anyone and certainly not our patients and communities,” Allina said. “At this time, Allina Health has not received a 10-day notice and we remain hopeful that the parties will reach a settlement before any work stoppage takes place.”