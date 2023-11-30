Allianz Field among new venues for Breakaway Music Festival

The nation’s largest multi-city music festival is coming to Minnesota for the first time next year.

Allianz Field in St. Paul was announced Thursday as a venue for the 2024 Breakaway Music Festival.

The festival blends genres like pop and electronic dance music on a multi-city tour across several months.

Next year’s event is scheduled to start in Tampa, one of three new markets for the festival, on April 26-27. It will then make stops in Charlotte, Ohio and Kansas City before arriving in Minnesota on June 28-29. Later performances are planned in Michigan, Boston, Carolina, Nashville and the Bay Area before the end of October.

“We are excited to share our 2024 festival dates with the addition of Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, and return to Nashville! It’s great to see our festival brand continue to grow and expand as the result of our amazing team’s efforts,” Breakaway Co-Founder Adam Lynn said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to bringing the Breakaway experience across the country this year and adding new experiences through ‘Breakaway Presents’.”

Lineups for the 2024 festivals will be announced in the coming months, organizers say. Past performers include The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Halsey, Yung Gravy, Dom Dolla, Illenium, Quinn XCII and others.