Alexandria man charged with privacy interference for allegedly recording employees in hospital locker rooms

A 34-year-old man has been formally charged after being accused of recording people inside a locker room at Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the hospital for a report of privacy interference on Sunday, May 7.

When police arrived, a member of the hospital’s security team said a male employee who worked as a custodian had been recording female employees as they changed in a women’s locker room.

Three of the female employees said they noticed a phone propped up by a shoe that was pointed in their direction while they changed, then discovered the phone was recording. They then reported the incident to security.

Security officials identified the employee who put the phone up as Corey Ray Johns.

The complaint went on to say Johns confronted two of the three women and also asked for his phone back before police arrived.

Johns then spoke with a police officer, and according to the complaint, said the phone was his and “I don’t know how to put it, I’m just a sad human being.” He also said he had recorded in locker rooms before, including the co-ed one, the document says.

While being booked into the Douglas County Jail, staff found a pen on Johns, who admitted it was another type of recording device that he had previously used.

Johns was arraigned on May 8 and has an initial appearance scheduled for next week.

If convicted of interfering with privacy, a gross misdemeanor, Johns could spend a year in jail and pay a fine of up to $3,000.

Officers are working to identify other potential victims and say any hospital employees who believe they were recorded should contact the Alexandria Police Department and speak with a detective.