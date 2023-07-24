Alcohol suspected in Mille Lacs County crash that left man dead

Authorities say alcohol is now suspected to have played a role in a crash that left a man dead in Milo Township.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a truck in the west branch of the Rum River, near the 7700 block of Davenport Road, around 5:48 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a Chevrolet truck on its side in about two feet of water.

The driver, who was the only person inside, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified him as 47-year-old Charles Grambart, of Milaca.

According to the sheriff’s office, Grambart is believed to have been driving north on Davenport Road when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a concrete culvert, causing the truck to go airborne and hit another concrete culvert, before coming to rest in the water.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.