Alcohol suspected in fatal Sauk Centre crash

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a crash that left a man dead early Sunday morning in Sauk Centre.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported the crash just after 1:30 a.m. in the 43000 block of County Road 17, which is around two miles northwest of Sauk Centre. The caller told dispatchers that a GMC Terrain was in the ditch and a man was lying in the middle of the road.

Deputies responded and found 24-year-old Collin James Flynn, from Detroit Lakes, on the roadway. A significantly damaged Terrain was in the ditch and appeared to have rolled several times, the sheriff’s office says.

Flynn was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Flynn was headed toward Sauk Centre when the Terrain went off the right side of the road, hit a field approach, vaulted and rolled several times.

While the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office suspects alcohol played a role.