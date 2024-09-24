Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Stearns County crash

Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in a fatal crash in Munson Township on Monday night, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say Charles Wesley Mullins, 36, of Ellettsville, Indiana, was driving a Ford F150 northbound on Highway 22 around 9:51 p.m. when he went off the road near the intersection with Edgeton Road. The truck rolled and came to a rest on its roof, partially submerged in water.

Mullins was pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities say alcohol is believed to have contributed to the crash.