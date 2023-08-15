Albert Lea, Duluth city councils continue discussions on recreational marijuana usage

Cities across Minnesota are continuing to frame how they plan to enforce the use of recreational marijuana after it became legal earlier this month.

In southern Minnesota, Albert Lea is considering changes when it comes to city regulations. On Monday night, a proposal had its first reading at the city council meeting, KAAL reports.

The proposal would extend the no-smoking policy to include cannabis products. Currently, that policy covers parks and city hall, along with stores, restaurants, schools and other public places.

Meanwhile, the Duluth City Council passed an ordinance Monday night by a vote of 8-1 that restricts where people can smoke recreational marijuana, WDIO reports.

The policy makes it illegal to smoke at all public parks and within 100 feet of a medical facility. Smoking is also banned inside any Duluth Transit Authority facility and within 15 feet of a transit shelter. The ban includes smoking marijuana as well as the use of edibles, e-cigarettes and tobacco.

Fines for offenders will start at $25 the first time and escalate from there.