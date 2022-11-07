Albany man killed in rollover crash

A 34-year-old man died Friday after a rollover crash in Stearns County.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a rollover crash with one person reportedly pinned underneath a vehicle on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township, at around 7:40 a.m. Friday.

There, deputies found a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe in the north ditch, resting on the driver’s side. Authorities also found Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany, pinned underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies noted the stretch of road is between two sharp curves. Investigators believe Gutknecht was headed south on County Road 44 when his Tahoe left the road, hit an approach and flipped.

He isn’t believed to have been wearing a seat belt at the time and he was ejected from the Tahoe.

The crash remains under investigation.