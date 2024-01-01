Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury closed due to projector outage

A nationwide technical issue forced some Alamo Drafthouse theaters to close on New Year’s Eve.

The theater chain said in a social media post on Sunday that the problem was related to Sony projectors.

A sign on the front door of the Woodbury location offered refunds for any customers who had already purchased tickets for a Sunday show. Anyone affected by the closure can call 651-346-0370 or email woodbury@drafthousemn.com.

“We are hopeful we will be up and running again by tomorrow morning, we’ll see you again soon!” the Woodbury theater said on Facebook.