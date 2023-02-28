Alabama playing Minnesota in June

Alabama, the most awarded country-rock band in country music, is coming to St. Paul on June 22.

The band will be joined by Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry at the Xcel Energy Center.

The show is one of many in their 2023 tour “Roll on North America.” This marks the second “Roll On” tour since the band’s inception in 1969.

Alabama is best known for its songs “Mountain Music,” “Roll On,” “Dixieland Delight,” and “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas.”

Over five decades, Alabama has racked up more accolades than any other country artist. In 2005, they were inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame and have since garnered 43 #1 singles, dozens of Grammy’s, CMA and ACM awards and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Presale starts March 2 at 10 a.m.