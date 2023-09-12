Akon to perform in Minneapolis, tour dates unveiled

Grammy Award-winning singer Akon is coming to Minneapolis in November for a tour highlighting his hits from the past 20 years.

The “Right Now (Na Na Na)” singer will play at The Fillmore on Nov. 19 as a part of “The Superfan Tour.”

The tour is set to kick off in Atlanta and visit 15 cities in the U.S. from November to December of this year, according to a press release from Live Nation.

Tickets are available for purchase on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. through Akon’s website.