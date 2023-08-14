Aitkin woman killed in Rice County crash

Authorities say a woman is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Rice County.

According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2012 Toyota Highlander and a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 collided while they were both headed in north in Walcott Township at around 12:20 p.m.

The State Patrol says the Ram’s driver, identified as a 46-year-old man from Livingston, Texas, wasn’t injured.

However, a 63-year-old woman, identified as Mona Lee Bengston, died in the crash.

No word at this time as to what caused the crash to happen.