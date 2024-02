An Aitkin man is dead after a crash in Aitkin County on Thursday morning.

A Ford F150 was traveling southbound on Highway 47 when it left the road near 396th Place, rolled, and ejected the driver, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

50-year-old Jeffrey Lee Martinson died as a result of the crash.

Martinson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.