Airport at the Canadian border to permanently close Friday

The Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport at the Canadian border is set to permanently close this upcoming Friday when the international agreement expires.

The closure was decided mutually by both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the rural municipality of Piney, Manitoba, Canada, not to renew the agreement due to the airport’s lack of use.

The general aviation airport, located just west of Highway 89, about 20 miles northwest of Roseau, also faced a number of large maintenance expenses, including the runway, apron and terminal reconstruction.

The airport’s closure is not expected to have a significant effect on air travel in the area.

The Department of Transportation said the northwest Minnesota area will still have four airports for use — three municipal and one international.