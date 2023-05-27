Air quality alert issued Sunday due to high ozone levels

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for east central and southeast Minnesota from noon on Sunday through 8 p.m. on Monday.

The areas impacted include the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Hinckley, Mankato, Albert Lea, Rochester, and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Leech Lake and Mille Lacs.

According to the MPCA, ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon on Sunday and Monday due to sunny skies, high temperatures, and low humidity.

The air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category, which is unhealthy for people with breathing conditions and lung diseases. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, throat soreness, coughing, or fatigue.

The air quality will improve on Tuesday when increased moisture, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms move into eastern Minnesota.

For more information on current air quality conditions in your area, visit MPCA’s Air Quality Index webpage.