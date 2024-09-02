Air quality alert issued for parts of northern Minnesota, burn permits won’t be issued for multiple counties

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for everyone in parts of Minnesota on Monday.

An alert issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to move into northern and central Minnesota, and due to light winds, will become stagnant.

MPCA officials say cities under the alert include Bemidji, Brainerd, International Falls, Roseau and St. Cloud. It also covers the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake and Red Lake.

Although the alert is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, the MPCA says smoke will begin to disperse throughout Monday evening, and smoke levels should drop below alert levels by then.

The air quality is expected the reach the red Air Quality Index (AQI) category across north central Minnesota, while the quality will reach the orange category (unhealthy for sensitive groups) for the rest of the alert area.

Those experiencing air quality in the red AQI category will not only see a smoky sky, but also smell smoke. The air will appear hazy, and you won’t be able to see long distances.

Due to the air being unhealthy for everyone in the red AQI, irritated eyes, nose and throat may be experienced, as well as coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. You should reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks and avoid intense activities.

Anyone with sensitive health conditions, should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider rescheduling or moving previously planned outdoor events to somewhere indoors.

Meanwhile, those living in areas under the orange AQI category should reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks or do less intense activities to reduce their exposure. Anyone with asthma is advised to keep their inhaler nearby. Pollution may also aggravate heart and lung disease, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Due to the alert, the Minnesota DNR won’t be issuing burning permits in the following counties in an effort to lower the amount of air pollutants:

Aitkin

Becker

Beltrami

Benton

Cass

Clearwater

Crow Wing

Hubbard

Itasca

Koochiching

Lake of the Woods

Mahnomen

Marshall

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Pennington

Polk

Red Lake

Roseau

Sherburne

Stearns

Todd

Wadena

