Air quality alert in effect until Monday for northern Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northern Minnesota due to the wildfire smoke from Canada.

The alert went into effect Saturday and will remain active until Monday at 9 a.m.

The alert area includes Bemidji, East Grand Forks, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

According to the MPCA, winds are bringing smoke from wildfires north of the Canadian border into northern Minnesota. The smoke is heavier closer to the Canadian border, while the southern portion of the alert may see occasional smoke.

Smoke will continue over northern Minnesota until early Monday, and the MPCA says people should keep their windows shut to prevent smoke from coming in.

Fine particle levels are expected to be in the orange AQI category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups should avoid being outside a lot when the air quality is in the orange category.