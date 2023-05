The Minnesota Department of Health has issued an air quality alert for Tuesday for the northern half of the state due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The alert is in place from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. when air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The smokey air is being pushed into Minnesota from a strong cold front and northerly winds, and MDH says people can expect it as far south as Hinckley and Alexandria.