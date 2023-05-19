AG Ellison secures relief for consumers targeted by door-to-door alarm salesman 

The office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced relief for Minnesota consumers targeted by a door-to-door alarm salesman.

Customers in and around Stearns County signed agreements for home security systems that did not match the description given by door-to-door salesman Gary Harvey, according to Ellison’s office.

“Door-to-door salesmen and their employers are in the business of trust-building,” Ellison said. “They know they need to have your trust to sell you their products, particularly expensive products like security systems that are supposed to keep your home safe. When that trust is betrayed, it’s emotionally and financially painful. I appreciate Skyline and Safe Home taking the right step in canceling these contracts while my Office does what we can under the law to hold Mr. Harvey accountable and make things right for consumers.”

Skyline Security Management will cancel any contract made by Harvey with the receipt of a complaint from a Minnesota resident.

In addition, Safe Home Security will cancel any contracts created by Harvey if a customer reports either: improper or fraudulent action by Harvey during the sale of the Safe Home system; or improper or fraudulent conduct during the sale of any subsequent security system and the consumer still has an active contract with Safe Home.

The Attorney General’s Office has also set up a Skyline and Safe Home claim form for consumers to send a complaint that will be provided to the companies for processing. The office will also reach out to consumers who may be eligible for relief from Skyline or Safe Home.

Ellison has a pending enforcement action against Harvey for allegedly violating Minnesota’s consumer protection laws by lying to consumers. Harvey reportedly told consumers they could cancel the security services at any time when they were actually locked into multi-year contracts resulting in thousands of dollars of payments.

According to Ellison’s office, Harvey first worked for Safe Home and, after being terminated, was hired by Skyline. He revisited his old customers and misrepresented the services to get consumers to buy a new system.

Many customers were then stuck with two expensive security contracts, including one for a system that wasn’t installed in their homes anymore.

Harvey was previously criminally convicted of felony fraud connected to sales to elderly and vulnerable adults in Nevada. He is subject to a pre-litigation settlement with the Iowa Attorney General regarding the sale of security systems.

Harvey has denied the allegations in the attorney general’s complaint.

The Attorney General’s Office offers tips to consumers in its “Door-to-Door Security Alarm Sales” publication. Consumers concerned about how an alarm system was sold to them should file a consumer protection complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Office at 651-296-3353 or 800-657-3787, or by filling out a complaint form online.