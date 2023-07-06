AG Ellison asking for Minnesotans to join task force on worker misclassification

On Thursday morning, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his decision to form a task force on worker misclassification.

According to Ellison’s office, worker misclassification happens when an employer misclassifies an employee as a contractor, which can open that employee up to exploitation and discrimination as they go without federal and state labor law protections.

Ellison’s office is accepting applications through Aug. 2 to serve on the Advisory Task Force on Worker Misclassification through the State of Minnesota Open Appointments process. Ten of the 15 positions are open for applicants.

Ellison said the task force is looking for five people who are advocates for workers, two people who are researchers or academics who specialize in employment and three Minnesotans with any background who have an interest in the topic.

The five remaining positions will be filled by a member of the House of Representatives, a member of the Minnesota Senate, and one representative each from the Minnesota Department of Revenue, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

“Misclassifying workers hurts not only those who are misclassified and their families, it hurts all Minnesotans, including businesses who do the right thing by their employees by playing by the rules, and every Minnesota taxpayer who has to make up the slack for law breaking employers. I’ve created this task force to gather the best thinking about the problem and make practical, workable recommendations to the Legislature, State agencies, other levels of government, industry, nonprofit organizations, and advocates about how we can put an end to the problem. It’s another way we can help create a more level playing field and a fairer economy, which helps all Minnesotans better afford their lives and live with dignity, safety, and respect.” Attorney General Keith Ellison

For more information and to apply, CLICK HERE.