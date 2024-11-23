AFSCME workers in Hennepin County come to tenative agreement

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees(AFSCME) Council 5 and Hennepin County have reached a tentative agreement.

According to AFSCME, the coalition representing 4000 workers in Hennepin County, the agreement will include several changes for workers, including wage increases, deductible increases that will be capped, and shift differentials.

“This major agreement is a win for every AFSCME member and every family that relies on the critical services provided by Hennepin County workers,” said Bart Andersen, Executive Director of AFSCME Council 5. “Our union members fought hard at the bargaining table and away from the table for this agreement, and it delivers sector-leading benefits, competitive wages, and much-needed workplace improvements.”

Key highlights include:

Workers will receive a 4% wage increase each year in 2025, 2026, and 2027 that is compounded year after year.

Deductible increases will be capped at $500 (Single) and $1,000 (Single and Spouse, Single and Children, Family)

The Night Shift Differential increases to $1.10/hour to help workers who work overnight shifts.

Weekend Differential increases to $1.40/hour for Locals 34, 552, 2864, and 2938; $2.00/hour for Local 1719.

The agreement will now be sent to AFSCME members in the local unions for a ratification vote.