AFSCME: 3 Correctional Officers injured during attack at Oak Park Heights prison
Three Correctional Officers are recovering from injuries after they were attacked at the prison located in Oak Park Heights earlier this week, according to AFSCME Council 5.
Julie Bleyhl, the executive director for the union, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Wednesday morning the officers were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The condition of the three officers, as well as the extent of their injuries, haven’t been provided at this time.
Specifics about the attack have yet to be provided. KSTP-TV has reached out to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) for information and has not heard back as of this publishing.
Bleyhl issued the following statement in regard to the attack:
“Three Correctional Officers from MCF-Oak Park Heights were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital to seek medical treatment for injuries they sustained in an attack. Our union’s thoughts are with the officers who are recovering from these injuries, and we greatly appreciate the back-up support of officers who responded to this incident and stopped the involved offenders from further attacking staff.
AFSCME Council 5 Correctional Officers from across our state have long been gravely disturbed by the constant stream of assaults on staff within the walls of our correctional and secure facilities. Our union will never stop fighting for the right of every worker to be safe on the job and can end their shift the same way they came to work. Increased Safe Staffing levels in every facility and investments in all staff must be prioritized in order to properly staff and secure these often-dangerous workplaces across our state to maintain public safety.”