AFSCME: 3 Correctional Officers injured during attack at Oak Park Heights prison

Three Correctional Officers are recovering from injuries after they were attacked at the prison located in Oak Park Heights earlier this week, according to AFSCME Council 5.

Julie Bleyhl, the executive director for the union, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Wednesday morning the officers were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The condition of the three officers, as well as the extent of their injuries, haven’t been provided at this time.

Specifics about the attack have yet to be provided. KSTP-TV has reached out to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) for information and has not heard back as of this publishing.

Bleyhl issued the following statement in regard to the attack: