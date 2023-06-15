Aerial crews reduce BWCAW wildfire to 20 acres

Fire crews are making significant progress in battling a wildfire burning in far northern Minnesota.

The Spice Lake Fire, which was first detected on Tuesday within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW), was decreased 10 acres — a third of its size — by firefighters from U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday.

The flames are now categorized as “low fire behavior,” meaning the fire is likely to only spread slowly and at a low intensity, making it relatively easy to control, according to the National Park Service.

Officials say the wildfire in Superior National Forest was tamed from 30 acres to 20 thanks in part to planes dropping water throughout the day. Firefighters are also being brought to the scene on float planes, and a 19-person hotshot crew is expected to arrive within the next few days.

A Minnesota type 3 team has been ordered and will be briefed on Thursday.

Public safety staff will sweep the area for visitors in the fire’s range, and Superior National Forest plans to issue a closure restriction for the area surrounding the fire.

Worsening dry conditions and wildfire’s threat caused Superior National Forest to implement a forest order that prohibits “igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire, fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal, and wood burning stoves,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The order will remain in effect until further notice. CLICK HERE for statewide fire danger and burning restrictions.

Some trees in the wildfire’s path were affected by Spruce Budworm, an insect that accelerates the defoliation of trees. Standing and laying trees that are dead can increase the severity of fire behavior, according to the US Forest Service.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.